|
|
Lori L Hudasky
The Broken Chain
We little knew that morning
That God was going to call your name.
In life we loved you dearly
In death we do the same.
It broke our hearts to lose you
You did not go alone.
For part of us went with you
The day God called you home.
You left us precious memories
Your love is still our guide.
And though we cannot see you
You are always by our side.
Our family chain is broken
And nothing seems the same.
But as God calls us one by one
The chain will link again.
Author Unknown
Love, Jane, Geri and Jean
Published in Times News on Apr. 22, 2020