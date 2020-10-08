Lori L. Lesisko
Lori L. Lesisko, 59, of Center St., Jim Thorpe, passed away at her home on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the wife of Mark N. Lesisko. They had celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on June 28.
Born in Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of Edward Searfoss of Jim Thorpe and the late Dorothy (Kibler) Searfoss.
She was a 1979 graduate of Jim Thorpe Area High School.
She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Albrightsville and attended St. John's Lutheran Church, 6th and North streets, Jim Thorpe.
She was a pharmacy technician and had recently worked for St. Luke's Miner's Memorial Hospital, Coaldale.
She was also a Mary Kay Cosmetics consultant.
Lori loved shopping, going for walks and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband and father, she is survived by her daughter, Amber, wife of Andrew Michalik, of Jim Thorpe; son, Dylan Lesisko, and wife Francesca, of Bethlehem; sister, Terry, wife of Joseph "Buddy" Ciavaglia, of Jim Thorpe.
She was predeceased by her brother, Jason Searfoss.
Service: A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 12, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1302 N. Old Stage Rd., Albrightsville, with the Rev. John P. Hassler officiating. Memorial visitation 10-11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be sent to the American Cancer Society
, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
The church requires masks.
The Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements.