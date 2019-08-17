|
|
Lorriane C. Oswald
Lorraine C. Oswald, 89, of Slatington, passed away on August 14, 2019. She was the loving wife of Lee A. Oswald. They would have celebrated 71 years of marriage on Aug. 21.
Born in Whitehall, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marian Kocher. Lorraine enjoyed bowling and gardening, and was an avid Yankees fan. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Slatington, and worked in the office of Lehigh Stone until her retirement.
She is survived by her children, Donna (John) Sharbaugh, Lee (Dawn) Oswald Jr., and Laurel (Barry) Williams; grandchildren Shawn (Karen) Patterson, Jess (Latrisha) Oswald, Tyler (Melissa) Oswald, and Brett Williams; eight great-children; three great-great grandchildren; sister Thelma (Richard) Seidel and brother John Kocher. She was predeceased by siblings Gladys Delong, Bernice Hoosier, Jean Rohr, Joseph "Jack" Kocher Jr., and Robert Kocher.
Services: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 40 2nd St., Slatington with the Rev. Russell F. Haab officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Egypt Cemetery. Family and friends may gather for a celebration of life at the Egypt Fire Company , 4099 Kuhn Ln, Whitehall, PA, 18052, following the interment. Arrangements by Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc., Slatedale
Published in Times News on Aug. 17, 2019