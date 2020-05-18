|
Lorraine G. Zeigler
Lorraine G. Zeigler, 91, of Andreas, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton. She was the wife of Ernest D. Zeigler. They were married on March 11, 1962 and celebrated 58 years of marriage.
She dedicated her life to working on the family farm with her husband.
Prior to that she worked at the former Palmer Shirt Factory and Barson and Company, Palmerton.
Born in Palmerton on Jan. 30, 1929, she was a daughter of late Adam and Eva (Buck) George.
She was a member of Zion's Stone Church of West Penn Township.
Lorraine was a member of the former Friendship Grange, Ashfield, Towamensing Grange and a National Pomona Grange member. She enjoyed sewing and gardening. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She also loved farm animals and her dog, Tillie.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Wellington and Clark; a sister, Elizabeth; and two sisters-in-law, Lorrie and Hazel George.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two sons, Adam, and his wife Susan, of New Ringgold, and David, of Andreas; two daughters, Betty, wife of William Bittermann, of Barto, and Doris, wife of Dale Kressley, of Andreas; three brothers, Kenneth, and his wife Loretta, Elbert, and his wife Josephine, and Richard; a sister Shirene George; a sister-in-law, Jean George, all of Palmerton; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Services: will be private and at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Russell Campbell officiating. Interment, Zion's Stone Church Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her name to the Zion's Stone Church, 45 Cemetery Road, New Ringgold, PA 17960; Penn Mahoning Ambulance, 1748 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold, PA 17960; or Temple University Health System, c/o Pulmonary Hypertension Dept., P.O. Box 827651, Philadelphia, PA 19182-7651. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rt. 309, New Ringgold. Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Times News on May 18, 2020