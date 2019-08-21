|
Lorraine Marie Crowley
Lorraine Marie Crowley, 66, of Center St., Jim Thorpe, passed away surrounded by her loving family, Monday, Aug. 19, at St. Luke's Gnaden Huetten Campus, Lehighton.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Wilmer P. Redline Sr. and Isabel M. (Fahey) Redline.
She was a 1970 graduate of Marian High School.
She had worked in quality control at the former Scotty's Fashions in Lehighton. She had more recently worked at the Jim Thorpe Market until developing health problems.
She was a former member of Immaculate Conception Church.
Lorraine loved spending time with her grandkids, sewing, shopping and fixing anything that was broken.
She is survived by daughters, Jennifer and Jodie, both of Jim Thorpe; ex-husband, Michael Crowley of FL; sisters, Loretta, wife of Michael Kuzo, and Jeannie Raczkowski, and companion Chris Ditsky, both of Jim Thorpe; and brothers Dennis Redline of FL and Wilmer Redline Jr., and wife Donna, of Jim Thorpe; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Jamie Crowley; and a sister, Mary Louise Marzen.
Service: A memorial service will be held 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23, at the Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. James Ward officiating. Memorial visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be sent to the funeral home.
Published in Times News on Aug. 21, 2019