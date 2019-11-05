|
|
Mrs. Lorrie E. George
Mrs. Lorrie E. George, 77, of Hickory Road, Towamensing Township, Carbon County, died on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 3, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. She was the wife of Richard E. George since March 21, 1970.
She was a loving wife, mother, grand-mother and home-maker.
Previously, she was employed by the Times News as a proofreader and was a secretary for PennDOT.
Born in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Edgar and Edna (Bredbenner) Snyder.
She attended Christ Evangelical Free Church, Lehighton, and was a 1960 graduate of the Lehighton High School.
She enjoyed attending festivals, church bazaars, flea markets, auctions and estate sales.
Lorrie enjoyed studying our local history.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Linda E. of Towamensing Township and Joan A., wife of Eric Eldridge of St. Petersburg, FL; and two grandchildren, Jasper and Gemma.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Interment, Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, Trachsville. Call 10-11 a.m. Friday. Contributions in her name may be made to St. Peter's UCC Memorial Fund, 184 St. Peters Road, Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 5, 2019