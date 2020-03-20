Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
For more information about
Lou Sharkey
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Lou Sharkey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lou Ann K. Sharkey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lou Ann K. Sharkey Obituary
Lou Ann K. Sharkey
Lou Ann K. (Brong) Sharkey, 71, of Danielsville, and formerly of Jim Thorpe and Lehighton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Whitehall Manor in Whitehall.
She was the faithful wife of Dennis Sharkey for 50 years, raising children and watching grandchildren, which she loved to do.
Lou Ann graduated from Lehigh-
ton High School in 1966 and from Philadelphia General School of X-ray in 1968 followed by working at Pocono Hospital and Lehightons Gnaden Huetten Hospital.
God speed Lou Ann and I will see you in the next life.
Survivors: Husband, Dennis of Danielsville; children, Shannon and Gary Kokosky of Danielsville, Bryan and Becky Sharkey of Blandon, PA; grandsons, Alex Kokosky and Kian Sharkey; granddaughters, Jaclyn Kokosky and Brenna Sharkey.
Service: Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lou's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -