Louis Higgins Jr., 89, of the Lake Hauto section of Nesquehoning, died on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Campus, Lehighton, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Althea (Steigerwalt) Higgins. They celebrated 61 years of marriage in February.

He was a tool and die machinist for the former Keystone Lamp Manufacturing Company, Slatington, retiring in 1988.

Born on March 8, 1930, in Nesquehoning, he was a son of the late Louis Sr. and Anna (Marek) Higgins.

He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Nesquehoning, where he served as treasurer for 27 years.

Lou was a 1948 graduate of Nesquehoning High School, where he excelled in football and basketball for four years. Although Nesquehoning High did not have a baseball team, he played for the town's Diamond team, as well as American Legion ball for four years.

In football, he played two years at halfback and another two years at fullback. He was moved to fullback because of his excellence in ball handling, power and speed. An accurate passer and blocker, he also did the punting and placekicking. Along with his duties on offense, Lou was a punishing tackler on defense at the halfback and linebacking positions. During his junior year of 1946, he received honorable mention on the All-State team. As a senior, he was a unanimous selection at fullback on the All-State First Team.

In baseball, Lou had many honors in Legion ball. He played two years in Legion All-Star games at the old Shibe Park Station in Philadelphia. He was also selected to be on the all Carbon-Schuylkill roster for two years.

After graduating from high school, Lou spent one year at Duke University before signing on to play professional baseball. After two years of minor league baseball (Philadelphia Phillies), he was drafted by the U.S. Marines during the Korean Conflict, where he also served for two years. A serious injury in the service ended his career as a ballplayer.

Lou always gave credit for his success to his fellow teammates and the great coaches he played for over the years. He was inducted into the Carbon County Hall of Fame in 1996.

Lou was a member of the Nesquehoning Legion and a life member of the Tamaqua Elks. He was a member of the Coaldale Rod & Gun Horseshoe League and the Coaldale Rod & Gun Club Senior Golf League.

Surviving in addition to his widow are three sons, Louis III, and his wife, Marian, of Newtown, Gary, and his wife, Trisha, of Lehighton, and Steven, and his wife, Adrienne, of Downingtown; and seven grandchildren, Sarah, Meghan, Jeremy, Gary Edward, Kaitlin, Jordan and Devon.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Stephen and Robert; and three sisters, Joan, Jean and Lizabeth.

Service: Funeral service noon Saturday, June 22, Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 W. Center St., Nesquehoning, with the Rev. Marjorie Keiter officiating. Interment with military graveside service, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. Contributions in his name may be made to a .