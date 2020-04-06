Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise A. Green

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise A. Green Obituary
Louise A. Green
Louise A. (Snyder) Green, 79, of Byron Lane, Kunkletown, Eldred Township, died peacefully Friday morning, April 3, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of LeRoy T. Green since April 28, 1962.
Born in Eldred Township, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Elsie (Rau) Snyder.
Louise was employed as a seamstress for various blouse mills in the area.
She was a member of Jerusalem United Church of Christ, Trachsville.
Survivors: Husband; daughter, Carol A., wife of Dwane Rahaley, of Saylorsburg; sons, Roy T., and wife Blanca of Beltzville, and Lee H. of Dotter's Corner, Polk Township; six grandchildren, Robert, Christian, Byron, Jacob, Jennifer and Ulysses; one great-
granddaughter, Addison; sisters, Barbara Green, Christine Snyder, both of Trachsville, Elma Werkheiser of Bath, and Marguerite, wife of George Daransky, of SC; brothers, John, and wife Marion of Palmerton, David, and wife Betty, Henry, and wife Bonnie, all of Kunkletown, and Thomas of Eldred Township; numerous nieces and nephews.
Services: At the convenience of the family. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuenralhomes.com.
Contributions: Church Memorial Fund c/o Funeral Home.
Published in Times News on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -