Louise A. Green
Louise A. (Snyder) Green, 79, of Byron Lane, Kunkletown, Eldred Township, died peacefully Friday morning, April 3, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of LeRoy T. Green since April 28, 1962.
Born in Eldred Township, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Elsie (Rau) Snyder.
Louise was employed as a seamstress for various blouse mills in the area.
She was a member of Jerusalem United Church of Christ, Trachsville.
Survivors: Husband; daughter, Carol A., wife of Dwane Rahaley, of Saylorsburg; sons, Roy T., and wife Blanca of Beltzville, and Lee H. of Dotter's Corner, Polk Township; six grandchildren, Robert, Christian, Byron, Jacob, Jennifer and Ulysses; one great-
granddaughter, Addison; sisters, Barbara Green, Christine Snyder, both of Trachsville, Elma Werkheiser of Bath, and Marguerite, wife of George Daransky, of SC; brothers, John, and wife Marion of Palmerton, David, and wife Betty, Henry, and wife Bonnie, all of Kunkletown, and Thomas of Eldred Township; numerous nieces and nephews.
Services: At the convenience of the family. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuenralhomes.com.
Contributions: Church Memorial Fund c/o Funeral Home.
Published in Times News on Apr. 6, 2020