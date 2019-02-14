Home

Lord-Bixler Funeral Home
1818 W. Mahantongo St
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-0230
Louise A. Heffner Obituary
Louise A. Heffner
Louise A. Heffner, 71, of Pottsville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday in her residence.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 2, at 11 a.m. at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville. A visitation with the family will be held in the funeral home from 9 a.m. until time of service.
Interment will follow in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven.
Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times News on Feb. 14, 2019
