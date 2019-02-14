|
Louise A. Heffner
Louise A. Heffner, 71, of Pottsville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday in her residence.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 2, at 11 a.m. at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville. A visitation with the family will be held in the funeral home from 9 a.m. until time of service.
Interment will follow in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven.
Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times News on Feb. 14, 2019