Louise M. Serfas

Louise Marie (Huber) Serfas passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17.

She was the beloved wife of the late Richard F. Serfas; loving mother of Lawrence Serfas (Dina), Janice Serfas, Lori Erickson (Michael), Gregory Serfas (Sheila), Justin Serfas and the late Richard F. Serfas Jr.; cherished grandmother of Lauren, Catrina, Jacob, Luke, Michael and Sydney; devoted great-grandmother of Emma and Jackson; and dear sister of Margie Haggerty.

She was also preceded in death by six siblings, Alexander Huber, Sr. Vincent (Leontine) Huber, Virginia Weiss, Constance Herman, Vincent L. Huber Jr., and Joseph Huber.

Service: Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Jim Thorpe.





