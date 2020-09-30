1/
Louise M. Serfas
Louise M. Serfas
Louise Marie (Huber) Serfas passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17.
She was the beloved wife of the late Richard F. Serfas; loving mother of Lawrence Serfas (Dina), Janice Serfas, Lori Erickson (Michael), Gregory Serfas (Sheila), Justin Serfas and the late Richard F. Serfas Jr.; cherished grandmother of Lauren, Catrina, Jacob, Luke, Michael and Sydney; devoted great-grandmother of Emma and Jackson; and dear sister of Margie Haggerty.
She was also preceded in death by six siblings, Alexander Huber, Sr. Vincent (Leontine) Huber, Virginia Weiss, Constance Herman, Vincent L. Huber Jr., and Joseph Huber.
Service: Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Jim Thorpe.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
SEP
23
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
SEP
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Monastery
Funeral services provided by
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
4107448600
Memories & Condolences
September 23, 2020
To The Entire Serfas Family
My heart is broken. Your mother was very dear to me and I will miss
her greatly. Ricky was the first love of my life and I miss him to this
day. Your mom is now resting in the arms of the angels and is reunited with your dad and Ricky. My deepest sympathy to you all.
Love,
Lydia Lundberg Kelly
September 23, 2020
Lydia Lundberg Kelly
September 21, 2020
Louise was such a wonderful support to me when I was on Staff at St. Joseph's Monastery Parish. May she rest in peace in the loving arms of the Lord whom she served so faithfully.
Betty Van Order
Betty Van Order
September 21, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Susan Small
