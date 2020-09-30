To The Entire Serfas Family

My heart is broken. Your mother was very dear to me and I will miss

her greatly. Ricky was the first love of my life and I miss him to this

day. Your mom is now resting in the arms of the angels and is reunited with your dad and Ricky. My deepest sympathy to you all.

Love,

Lydia Lundberg Kelly

September 23, 2020

Friend