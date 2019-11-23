|
Louise S. Damico
Louise S. Damico, 80, of Greenleaf Street, Allentown, formerly of Palmerton, died late Tuesday evening, Nov. 19, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus. She was the widow of Charles Damico, who passed in 1976.
She was a long-distance teleph-one op-erator for A.T. & T., Fort Washington, previously worked for Bell of PA, Philadelphia.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Angel and Araceli (Suarez) Suarez.
She was a member of Cathedral Church St. Catharine of Siena, Allentown, and previously attended Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Palmerton.
Louise was a 1957 graduate of Palmerton High School.
Surviving are a daughter, Roseann Damico Schatkowski, and her spouse, Andy Schatkowski, with whom she resided; four grandchildren, Paul, Kirby, Zachary and Matthew; a great-granddaughter, Lydia Marie; a sister, Margarita, wife of Lester Bass of Palmerton; and nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by a daughter, Lydia Renninger, who died in 2014; three sisters and two brothers.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 243 Lafayette Ave., Palmerton. Private interment, parish's new cemetery, Stoney Ridge Road, Palmerton. Call noon-1 p.m. Monday in the church. Contributions in her name may be made to of the Lehigh Valley, 5940 Hamilton Blvd., #F, Wescosville, Allentown, PA 18106. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 23, 2019