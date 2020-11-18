Louise T. Snoha
Louise T. Snoha, 85, of Summit Hill, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. She was the wife of Andrew J. Snoha. They had been married for 60 years this past May 21.
Born in Palmerton, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (D'Angona) Cusanelli.
She was a graduate of Summit Hill High School. She was a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill.
Louise was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother to her family and loved spending her time with them as they were truly her life.
Surviving, along with her husband; are daughters, Diane Wilson, and her husband Thomas, of Indiana, Mary Ann LaRock, and her husband Dr. Michael, of Kutztown, Carol Monkiewicz, and her husband Mike, of Wind Gap, and Beth Pascoe, and her husband Mike, of Summit Hill; a son, Andrew L. Snoha, of Summit Hill and his companion Francine Geusic; sisters, Christine Jones of Pottstown, Antoinette Schuetrumpf of Hometown and Ann Marie Kruczek of Summit Hill; brother-in-law, Eugene Cheehan of Summit Hill; grandchildren, Kristen Bauer, Ashley Wilson, Kely Wilson, Michael Monkiewicz, Kaitlyn Monkiewicz, Joshua LaRock, Andrew LaRock, Megan Pascoe and Michael Pascoe; great-grandchildren, Caden Bauer, Makenna Bauer and Gavin Bauer; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Patrick Cusanelli; and a sister, Martha Cheehan.
Services: Funeral service on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill. Calling hours are Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, White Street, Summit Hill. All attending the services are required to wear masks and follow all CDC regulations.
Contributions, in Louise's memory, may be made to the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com
