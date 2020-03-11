|
Lucille D. Shook
Lucille D. (Snyder) Shook, 89, formerly of Slatington, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Summit Nursing Home, Lehighton. She was the wife of the late Floyd R. Shook.
Born in Slatington on Feb. 14, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Adele (Rex) Snyder.
Lucille was employed for the former Keystone Lamp Factory in Slatington, working on the assembly line. Prior to that, he worked in the cafeteria at the Allentown General Hospital.
During her working years, she also worked as a private home health aid throughout the area.
Lucille was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Bath, the Women of the Moose Lodge 1375, and the Slatedale Fire Co. Women's Auxiliary.
Lucille loved playing cards and was an avid bingo player.
She is survived by a son, Earl G. Snyder and wife Toni, of Walnutport; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Dale F. Snyder, and wife Grace, of Walnutport; sisters-in-law, Jean Snyder and Doris Snyder.
She was predeceased by siblings, Ruth Davies, Donald Snyder, Lois Semmel, Bill Snyder, Clayton Snyder; and a brother-in-law, Richard Semmel.
Service: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in the Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St., Slatington. Friends and family may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment of cremains will follow at Union Cemetery, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contribution's can be made her memory to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 3175 Valley View Road, Bath, PA 18014.
Published in Times News on Mar. 11, 2020