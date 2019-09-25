|
Mrs. Lucille E.
Foster
Mrs. Lucille E. Foster, 88, of Treichlers, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital Hospice Unit, Allentown. She was the widow of Theodore D. Foster Sr., who passed away in April, 2014.
She was a home-maker all her life, car-ing for her family.
Born in Jan. 18, 1931, in Catasauqua, she was a daughter of the late Alfred Fehnel and the late Addie (Miller) Fehnel.
She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Cherryville.
She enjoyed doing various types of puzzles and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lucille also liked to watch golf, but only when Tiger Woods was playing.
Surviving are son, Theodore D. Jr., and his wife, Karin, of Northampton; three daughters, Doris M., wife of Jeffrey Siegfried of Danielsville, Janet, wife of John Weber of Cherryville, and Jane A., wife of Edward Tretiak of Northampton; two brothers, Robert of Walnutport and Michael, and his wife, Cindy, of Schnecksville; five sisters, Nancy Hetten in Connecticut, Dorothy of Catasauqua, Elaine Murdock of Alburtis, Rose wife of Jack Lawrence of Catasauqua, and Barbara Rice of Whitehall; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was also predeceased by two sisters, Helen Bartholomew and Jean Miller; and two brothers, Alfred and Dennis.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, with the Rev. Jami L. Possinger officiating. Interment, Indianland Cemetery, Cherryville. Call 10-11 a.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Hope Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, c/o the funeral home, 18067. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 25, 2019