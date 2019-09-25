Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille E. Foster


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille E. Foster Obituary
Mrs. Lucille E.
Foster
Mrs. Lucille E. Foster, 88, of Treichlers, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital Hospice Unit, Allentown. She was the widow of Theodore D. Foster Sr., who passed away in April, 2014.
She was a home-maker all her life, car-ing for her family.
Born in Jan. 18, 1931, in Catasauqua, she was a daughter of the late Alfred Fehnel and the late Addie (Miller) Fehnel.
She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Cherryville.
She enjoyed doing various types of puzzles and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lucille also liked to watch golf, but only when Tiger Woods was playing.
Surviving are son, Theodore D. Jr., and his wife, Karin, of Northampton; three daughters, Doris M., wife of Jeffrey Siegfried of Danielsville, Janet, wife of John Weber of Cherryville, and Jane A., wife of Edward Tretiak of Northampton; two brothers, Robert of Walnutport and Michael, and his wife, Cindy, of Schnecksville; five sisters, Nancy Hetten in Connecticut, Dorothy of Catasauqua, Elaine Murdock of Alburtis, Rose wife of Jack Lawrence of Catasauqua, and Barbara Rice of Whitehall; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was also predeceased by two sisters, Helen Bartholomew and Jean Miller; and two brothers, Alfred and Dennis.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, with the Rev. Jami L. Possinger officiating. Interment, Indianland Cemetery, Cherryville. Call 10-11 a.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Hope Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, c/o the funeral home, 18067. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now