Lucille Rex

Lucille (Stein) Rex, 90, of Fort Lauderdale, FL, formerly of Lafayette Avenue, Palmerton, died late Sunday evening, June 23, 2019, at Trustbridge Hospice Care, Pompano Beach, FL. She was the wife of the late Milton M. Rex who passed in 1991.

Born in Slatington, she was a daughter of the late Luther S. and Olive H. (Handwerk) Stein.

Lucille was employed as a machine operator/garment worker for the former Fernbrook Manufacturing, Forest Inn, for over 19 years, retiring in 1993. She also worked as a waitress for Bowmanstown Diner, and at the former Trainer's Inn, Lehighton.

Lucille was a lifetime member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Towamensing, Palmerton, where she taught Sunday school, church choir, and youth group advisor.

She was an over 53-year auxiliary member of VFW Post 256, Lehighton, held offices at county and state levels.

Survivors: A daughter, Sheila R. Paredes of Gilbert; a son, Brian M. Rex of Indian Lake Estates, FL; a grandson, Mark Rex, with whom she resided; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Marlene, Jean, Joyce and Janet; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Colette D. Severson in 1981; grandson, David Rex in 2013; two sisters, Bernice and Doris; five brothers, Richard, Austin Charles, Archie, and Bruce; and companion, Joseph J. Oreovecz.

Services: Memorial Services, 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2915 Fireline Road, Palmerton. Call, 10-11 a.m., Saturday in the church. Interment, Towamensing Cemetery, 3rd Street and Fireline Road, Palmerton. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Contributions: , P.O. Box 4383, Bethlehem, PA 18018, and The Palmerton Library Association, 402 Delaware Ave., Palmerton, PA 18071. Published in Times News on June 29, 2019