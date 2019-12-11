|
Lyman F. Gruber Jr.
Lyman F. Gruber Jr., 73, of Lehigh Avenue, Palmerton, died suddenly on Monday afternoon, Dec. 9, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Peggy Ann (Marsh) Gruber since July 13, 1974.
He was employed by the former Bethle-hem Steel Corporation, where he worked in the coke works and blast furnace department.
Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Lyman F. Sr. and Fern A. (Dreher) Gruber.
A 1964 graduate of the Lehighton High School, he served in the Navy, Vietnam Era, attaining the rank of BTFN E-3.
An avid hunter, he was a member of the Nis Hollow Hunting Club, Lehighton.
Surviving in addition to his widow are three daughters, Meghan J., wife of Jamie Balliet of Bethlehem, Jamie J., wife of Jamie L. Heydt of Forest Inn, and Courtney N. of Palmerton; three sons, Lyman M., Ashley S. and Brenton W., all of Palmerton; eight grandchildren; two great-
grandchildren; two sisters, Lyanna M., wife of Larry Costenbader, and Darla I., wife of Curtis Strohl, both of Lehighton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by a sister, Norene Strohl, who died in 1989.
Service: Memorial service with military honors 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Interment, private. Call 10-11 a.m. Friday. Contributions in his name may be made to the , NE PA District, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109, or Gift of Life, 401 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19123. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 11, 2019