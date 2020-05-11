|
|
Lynette L. Ware
Lynette L. Ware, 62, of Wake Forest, passed away on May 6, 2020, at home with her family. She was born Feb. 4, 1958, in Palmerton, a daughter of Elmer and the late Marie (Oswald) Henry.
Lynette graduated from Shippensburg University with a bachelor's degree in math and then studied further at East Carolina University where she obtained her master's degree in math education.
She was a devoted high school math teacher for many years in North Carolina and Virginia.
She was an avid bird watcher, enjoyed gardening and also was a member of the church choir.
Lynette is survived by her husband of 35 years, Timothy Ware, of Wake Forest; her children: Joshua Ware, and his wife Jennifer, of Raleigh, and Zachary Ware, and his wife Corie, of Fuquay Varina; her siblings, Joan Maring, and her husband, Gary, of Colorado Springs, Co, and Donald Henry, and his wife Wendy, of Mesa, AZ.
Service: Due to the
coronavirus, a private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in the Chapel of Bright Funeral Home, 405 S. Main St. Wake Forest. Interment will follow at Wake Forest Town Cemetery. In honor of Lynette's love of teaching and her many students, in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Beaufort County Education Foundation, 321 Small Road, Washington, NC 27889.
www.brightfunerals.com.
Published in Times News on May 11, 2020