Schaeffer Funeral Home
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Faith Alive United Methodist Church
678 Pine St.
Bowmanstown, PA
Lynida G. Johnson

Lynida G. Johnson Obituary
Mrs. Lynida G.
Johnson
Mrs. Lynida G. Johnson passed peacefully on July 15, 2019, in Lehighton, Pennsylvania. She was the wife of the late Carl V. John-son.
She was a resident of Ash-field, Pennsylvania, for many years and loved to travel, garden and spend time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Christopher Johnson, his wife, Karen Johnson; a daughter, Rebecca Johnson; a brother, Linwood Giddings; a daughter-in-law, Linda Johnson; several grandchildren, Rachel, Brian, Kirsten, and her husband, Adam, Matthew, Jenny, Alex, and his wife, Ambrielle, Sean, Shain Katherine, Cole and Andrew; and great-grandchildren, Rebecca, Michael Ray, Aubry, Aurora and Liberty.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Michael R. Johnson.
Service: Memorial service 4 p.m. Monday, July 29, Faith Alive United Methodist Church, 678 Pine St., Bowmanstown. Arran-gements by Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the . or the COPD Foundation. Online condolences can be offered at www.
schaefferfunerals.com.
Published in Times News on July 25, 2019
