Mrs. Lynida G.
Johnson
Mrs. Lynida G. Johnson passed peacefully on July 15, 2019, in Lehighton, Pennsylvania. She was the wife of the late Carl V. John-son.
She was a resident of Ash-field, Pennsylvania, for many years and loved to travel, garden and spend time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Christopher Johnson, his wife, Karen Johnson; a daughter, Rebecca Johnson; a brother, Linwood Giddings; a daughter-in-law, Linda Johnson; several grandchildren, Rachel, Brian, Kirsten, and her husband, Adam, Matthew, Jenny, Alex, and his wife, Ambrielle, Sean, Shain Katherine, Cole and Andrew; and great-grandchildren, Rebecca, Michael Ray, Aubry, Aurora and Liberty.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Michael R. Johnson.
Service: Memorial service 4 p.m. Monday, July 29, Faith Alive United Methodist Church, 678 Pine St., Bowmanstown. Arran-gements by Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the . or the COPD Foundation. Online condolences can be offered at www.
schaefferfunerals.com.
Published in Times News on July 25, 2019