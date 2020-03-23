|
Lynn M. Fittos
Lynn M. Fittos, 68, of Lansford, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 22, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice in Allentown. She was the wife of Joseph Fittos Jr. They had celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary this past August.
Born in California, she was a daughter of Richard Sauers of Lehighton.
She was a graduate of Lehighton High School and Bucks County Community College, becoming a medical secretary.
She worked as a manager for the former Kiddie Kloes garment factory in Lansford and was a part-time secretary at Christ Evangelical Free Church in Mahoning Valley. She then worked as a secretary for the former Aquila garment factory in Lansford and last worked for REDco. Home in Summit Hill.
Lynn was of the Christian faith. She enjoyed playing bingo and camping at Rosemount Camping Resort.
Surviving, along with her husband and father; is a son, Joseph Fittos III, and his wife Mary, of Lansford; daughter, Jillian Fittos of Lansford; two sisters, Susan Marcin, and her husband George, of Palmerton and Leslie Holland of Lehighton; brother, Brian Sauers, and his wife Valerie, of Missouri; her loving dog, Percy and grand-dogs, Watson, Xander and Preston; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Service: Memorial service will be private due to current public health regulations. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lynn's memory may be made to Cancer Research, c/o the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 23, 2020