Mrs. Lynne H. Ellis
Mrs. Lynne H. Ellis, 79, of Shadblue Lane, Penn Forest Township, Jim Thorpe, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospice House, Beth-lehem. She was the wife of Norman A. Ellis Jr. They were married for 59 years on Nov. 21, 2018.
Born in Plainfield, N.J., she was a daughter of the late Edward L. Hadden and Gudrun (Hansen) Hadden.
She was a 1957 graduate of Tottenville High School, Staten Island, N.Y.
She was a member of St. John's Church of Faith, Allentown, where she served as a pastor.
She was also a member of St. Paul's Methodist Church of Staten Island.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, a daughter, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. Kimberly Leskowith and Pastor Isabelle Moll officiating. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, Jim Thorpe. Call 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Monday and 10-11 a.m. Tuesday.
Published in Times News on July 5, 2019