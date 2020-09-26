Mabel M.
(Balthaser) Kistler
Mabel M. (Balthaser) Kistler, 92, passed away Sept. 25, 2020.
Born in Richmond Township, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Florence (Dutt) Balthaser.
In her youth, she worked in at the Kutztown wallet factory and retired from Natalie Fashon, Palmerton. In her retirement, she worked as a cafeteria aide for the Palmerton and Lehighton school districts.
Mabel is a long time member of Dinkey Memorial Church and a life time member of the Fleetwood Grange.
She is survived by daughters: Deanna L., wife of Dennis Cunfer, of Lehighton, Tamra L., widow of Byron C. Paxton, of Walnutport; grandchildren, Justin L. Cunfer DVM, husband of Katie (Hetherington), Phillip J. Wickert, Dr. Kristen L Wickert; great-granddaughter, Abigail Cunfer; sisters, Grace Balthaser and Roseanne, wife of Charles Leibensperger.
She was predeceased by brother, Lester; and sister, Ethel Hoch.
Services: Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hope Cemetery, 234 Church Road, Kutztown. Contributions may be made to the Fleetwood Grange No. 1839, 2864 Moselem Spring Road, Fleetwood PA 19522, or Alzheimer's Association
, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Edward J Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc., Kutztown is in charge of arrangements.