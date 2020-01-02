|
|
Mrs. Mabel
Schuetrumpf
Mrs. Mabel Schuetrumpf, 98, formerly of Hometown, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Providence Place, Drums. She was the wife of Norman Schuetrumpf of Providence Place. They were married for 50 years.
Born in New Ringgold on June 5, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Levi and Ida (Bachart) Sterner.
Active in her community, she was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and Garden Club, both of Tamaqua, the New Ringgold Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, and a bowling league with Norman. She especially enjoyed gardening and working in her vegetable garden, crocheting and sewing.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a stepdaughter, Charlotte, wife of Ray Pryor of Tucson, AZ; a brother, Raymond Sterner; a grandson, Scott Neifert; a granddaughter, Joann Kasel; and many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a husband, James Neifert; a son, Larry Neifert; a granddaughter, Wanda Neifert; two sisters, Eva Gaston and Eleanor Malick; and three brothers Clarence, Charles and Levi (Jr.) Sterner.
Service: Funeral service noon Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown , with the Rev. Kevin Duffy-Guy officiating. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 10 a.m.-noon Friday.
Published in Times News on Jan. 2, 2020