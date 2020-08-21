1/1
Madalene Janet Flecknoe
1931 - 2020
Mrs. Madalene J.
Flecknoe
Mrs. Madalene Janet Flecknoe, 89, of East Patterson Street, Lansford, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Miners Campus, Coaldale. She was the widow of Palmer J. Fleck-noe, who died on June 27, 1995.
Born on Sat-urday, June 13, 1931, in Hazleton, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Mildred J. (Tonkin) Godbehere.
She raised her children in Levittown before returning to Lansford in 1975.
She was a 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star; a past president of the Lansford American Legion Auxiliary; and a longtime member of the First Baptist Church, Lansford, where she sang in the choir for a number of years.
She participated in the Welsh Song Fest.
Surviving are a daughter, Jeanette L. "Jay," wife of Paul Reese of Lansford; two grandchildren, Brian Reese, and his husband, Tyler Haluska, and Scott Reese, and his wife, Jennifer; and two great-grandchildren, Dylan Palmer Reese and Noah Reese.
She was also predeceased by a son, Glenn A. Flecknoe, who died on Feb. 26, 2016; and her stepmother, Carrie Herring.
Service: Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment, Grand Army Cemetery, Summit Hill. Contributions in her name may be made to Grace Community Church, 18 W. Ridge St., Lansford, PA 18232. Online condolences can be offered at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times News on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
