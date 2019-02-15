Mrs. Mae V. Moyer

Mrs. Mae V. Moyer, 89, peacefully passed over into eternal life in heaven on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, Bethlehem, while holding the hands of her devoted husband and caregiver, Quentin, and her beloved daugh-ter, Susie.

Born in East Weiss-port, Mae, nicknamed Becky, was a daughter of the late Thomas and Helen (Oswald) Schoenberger.

She was a 1947 graduate of Lehighton High School.

In her youth, Becky's favorite pastime was roller skating and that's where she met Quentin, the love of her life. They married in 1954.

For five decades, Becky and Quentin went camping. They traveled to over 30 states. Becky, along with Quentin, served as a campground host at Tobyhanna State Park for seven years.

Becky was the bookkeeper for Quentin's home improvement business.

She will always be remembered as a loyal and loving wife and mother.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Susan Seltzer, and husband, Gwyn; a sister Anna, wife of Charles Sterling; and nieces and nephews.

She was also predeceased by three brothers, Levi, Richard and Ralph Schoenberger; and sister, Marian Reinhard.

Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton, with pastor David Felker officiating. Interment, Zion's Cemetery, Kreidersville. Call 10-11 a.m. Monday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011 Washington, D.C. 20090-6011. Online condolences can be offered at www.reichelfuneral

home.com. Published in Times News on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary