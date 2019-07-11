|
|
In Loving Memory of Mahlon Kachelries
Dec 7, 1943 - July 11, 2011
Who left us 8 years ago
Even in the darkest days since we've been apart...
Everyday I miss the smile, that no one can replace...
But still it brings me comfort in the sadness that I face.
Life is full of mysteries that no on can explain...
But I know someday, somewhere we will meet again.
Until we do I'll find the strength to live
through each new day...
Grateful for happy years before you went away.
Sadly missed but never forgotten,
Love, Susie
Published in Times News on July 11, 2019