IN MEMORIAM
In loving memory of Mahlon Kachelries
and Shirley Henne
It's lonely here without you,
We miss you more each day.
For life is not the same to us,
Since you were called away.
To your resting place we visit,
Place flowers there with care,
But no one know our heartache,
When we turn and leave you there.
You still live on in the hearts and minds,
Of the loving family you left behind.
Sadly missed and forever loved,
Love, Susie, Mark & Alison,
Bobby & Carrie
Published in Times News on Dec. 24, 2019