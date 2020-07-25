In Loving Memory of

Mahlon Kachelries

on our 46th wedding anniversary

7-26-74



I feel a warmth around me

Like your presence is so near,

And I close my eyes to visualize

Your face when you were here.

I endure the times we spent together

And they are locked inside my heart,

For as long as I have those memories

We will never be apart.

Even though we cannot speak no more

My voice is always there,

Because every night before I sleep

I have you in my prayer.



Forever in my heart,

Love Susie





