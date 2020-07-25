In Loving Memory of
Mahlon Kachelries
on our 46th wedding anniversary
7-26-74
I feel a warmth around me
Like your presence is so near,
And I close my eyes to visualize
Your face when you were here.
I endure the times we spent together
And they are locked inside my heart,
For as long as I have those memories
We will never be apart.
Even though we cannot speak no more
My voice is always there,
Because every night before I sleep
I have you in my prayer.
Forever in my heart,
Love Susie
Published in Times News on Jul. 25, 2020.