Maralyn Miller
Maralyn (Steigerwalt) Miller, 89, of Lehighton, passed away peacefully at her home on Nov. 7, 2020.
Known for her baking prowess, Maralyn was beloved as the matriarch of her family.
Born in 1931, Maralyn worked numerous jobs throughout her life, including manufacturing roles at the Atlas Powder Company and Scotty's Fashions.
She was a member of the Mahon-ing Township Lions Club and the Order of the Eastern Star. A lifelong member of Ben Salem United Church of Christ, Maralyn taught Sunday school classes, confirmation classes and Vacation Bible School over the years. Maralyn also volunteered at Jack & Jill Preschool, where she loved to work with the children.
But her lifelong joy was cooking and baking for her friends and family, who enjoyed her pies, cakes and other treats. She never showed up to an event without a baked good in hand to share.
Daughter of Walter and Alma (Eberts) Steigerwalt, she was the loving wife of Berlin F. Miller for 60 years, who predeceased her in 2012.
She was the mother of daughter, Shelly Zellner, wife of Tom Zellner, of Lehighton; and grandmother of two granddaughters, Melanie Zellner and Melissa Nerino, wife of Jonathan Nerino. Maralyn is additionally survived by her sister, Joyce Kleinhagen of Reading, as well as sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
She is predeceased by her brothers, Edwin Steigerwalt, Ernest Steigerwalt and Elwood Steigerwalt; and sisters, Mildred Kleinhagen and Mary Kunkle.
Service: Limited calling hours due to the pandemic will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Hartman Funeral Home, with private services for immediate family with the Rev. Michael McGowan officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mahoning Township Lions Club, 15 Chapel Dr., Lehighton, PA 18235; or bake a cake and share it with someone you love.
Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rte. 309, New Ringgold. Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com
