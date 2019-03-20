Home

Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Columbkill Catholic Church
200 Indian Spring Rd.
Boyertown, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Columbkill Catholic Church
200 Indian Spring Rd.
Boyertown, PA
Marcia L. Follweiler Obituary
Marcia L. Follweiler
Marcia L. Follweiler, 79, of Pottstown, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, in her residence.
She worked for Drug Plastic & Glass Company, Boyertown, for many years before retiring.
Born in Summit Hill, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Helen (Thomas) Billig.
She was a 1957 graduate of the former Summit Hill High School.
She was an active member of St. Columbkill Catholic Church, Boyertown, where she was a member of the Rosary Society.
Marcia was a former member of the Summit Hill American Legion Auxiliary.
Surviving are two sons, Ronald Jr. and his wife, Sandra, of Bechtelsville, and Edward and his wife, Cheryl, of Boyertown; two grandchildren, Matthew and Holly; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Barry.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, St. Columbkill Catholic Church, 200 Indian Spring Road, Boyertown, with the Rev. Martin Kern officiating. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 9-10 a.m. Friday in the church. Arrangements by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the church. Online condolences can be offered at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 20, 2019
