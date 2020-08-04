Marcus C. Smith Jr.
Marcus C. Smith Jr., 74, of Jim Thorpe, passed into eternal rest on Sunday, Aug. 2, at St. Luke's Hospital-Lehighton. He was the husband of Kathleen A. (Romanisko) Smith. They were married for 14 years on June 2 . He was predeceased by his first wife, Rose (Sharkey) Smith.
Born in Lehighton, on Thursday, Feb. 21, 1946, he was a son of the late Marcus C. and Dorothy (Hawk) Smith Sr.
Prior to his retir-ement, he was employed as a union carpenter operating out of Norristown.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Jim Thorpe, the Lehighton American Legion Post 314, and the Jim Thorpe American Legion Post 304.
A devout husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he enjoyed time with his family. In his spare time he enjoyed traveling to South Carolina and Florida with his "golfing buddies" to enjoy a round of golf.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three daughters, Kim M., wife of Derrick W. Rubin, of Lehighton, Kelly O'Brien of Va., and Kathleen, wife of Scott Green, of Florida; a son, Sean Smith, and his wife Sue, of Nesquehoning; a stepdaughter, Jennifer, wife of Bernard Bott of NY; a stepson, James Redline, and his wife Vanessa, of North Carolina; a sister, Donna Simmons; 15 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by three brothers, Walter, Gary and Keith Smith.
Service: Funeral services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the American Heart Association
, 968 Postal Road, No. 110, Allentown PA 18109. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com
.