Margaret A. Price
Margaret A. Price, 92, formerly of Brodheadsville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Mahoning Valley Nursing & Rehab, Lehighton.
Born in Syracuse, N.Y., on Feb. 9, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Ano and Margaret C. (Decker) Kimari.
She is survived by children: Leslie G. "Chi-ckie" Ogle, Steven D. Gordon, both of Maryville, TN, and Scott Gordon of Slatington; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.
Services: will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.
Published in Times News on Oct. 11, 2019