Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret A. Price

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret A. Price Obituary
Margaret A. Price
Margaret A. Price, 92, formerly of Brodheadsville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Mahoning Valley Nursing & Rehab, Lehighton.
Born in Syracuse, N.Y., on Feb. 9, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Ano and Margaret C. (Decker) Kimari.
She is survived by children: Leslie G. "Chi-ckie" Ogle, Steven D. Gordon, both of Maryville, TN, and Scott Gordon of Slatington; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.
Services: will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.
Published in Times News on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harding Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now