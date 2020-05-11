Home

T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
Margaret A. Wentz Obituary
Margaret A. Wentz
Margaret A. "Gertie" Wentz, 82, of Allentown, formerly of Palmerton and Weissport, passed away Friday, May 8, in the inpatient hospice unit of Lehigh Valley Hospital, 17th St. campus, Allentown.
She worked in various area garment factories for 43 years until retiring in 2000.
Gertie was fond of playing bingo, parcheesi and skipbo, working jigsaw puzzles and watching the Phillies.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence Mack Sr. and Anna Wentz.
Survivors: Brother, Lawrence Mack Jr., and wife Rebecca Williams; nephews, Christopher and Casey; niece, Corrin; great-nieces, Alexis, Callie, Coda and Hannah; great-nephews, James, Cyrus and Rowan; and several cousins.
Gertie loved and was beloved by many close friends.
She was predeceased by sister, Karen Mack.
Services: Private, at the convenience of family. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a future date. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton.
Contributions: .
www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on May 11, 2020
