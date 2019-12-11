|
Margaret Alonge
Margaret "Maggie" Alonge, 66, of Dairy Road, West Penn Township, died on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at home. She and her husband, Samuel Alonge, have been together 41 years.
Born in Coaldale on Feb. 19, 1953, Maggie was a daughter of the late Edward and Ann (Coury) Demyanovich.
A 1971 graduate of Tamaqua High School, she owned and operated "Pampered Pets" dog grooming salon. Maggie was very active with the Tamaqua Area Animal Rescue.
She was a member of The Parish of St. John XXIII, Tama-
qua.
In addition to her husband Sam, Maggie is survived by a daughter, Sally Anne Alonge, and her companion Ryan Matalavage, of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Thaddeus Matalavage and Axel Matalavage; sisters, Cathy Datchko of Tamaqua, and Anne McLaughlin, and her husband Frank, of Canton, NY; and brother, Edward Demyanovich, and his wife Tracy, of Hometown; several nieces and several great-
nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother, Nicholas Demyanovich in 2012.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua. Call 9 a.m-noon on Saturday at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Memorials in Maggie's name may be made to the Tamaqua Area Animal Rescue, 227 Hunter St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 11, 2019