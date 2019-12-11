Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Alonge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Alonge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Alonge Obituary
Margaret Alonge
Margaret "Maggie" Alonge, 66, of Dairy Road, West Penn Township, died on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at home. She and her husband, Samuel Alonge, have been together 41 years.
Born in Coaldale on Feb. 19, 1953, Maggie was a daughter of the late Edward and Ann (Coury) Demyanovich.
A 1971 graduate of Tamaqua High School, she owned and operated "Pampered Pets" dog grooming salon. Maggie was very active with the Tamaqua Area Animal Rescue.
She was a member of The Parish of St. John XXIII, Tama-
qua.
In addition to her husband Sam, Maggie is survived by a daughter, Sally Anne Alonge, and her companion Ryan Matalavage, of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Thaddeus Matalavage and Axel Matalavage; sisters, Cathy Datchko of Tamaqua, and Anne McLaughlin, and her husband Frank, of Canton, NY; and brother, Edward Demyanovich, and his wife Tracy, of Hometown; several nieces and several great-
nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother, Nicholas Demyanovich in 2012.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua. Call 9 a.m-noon on Saturday at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Memorials in Maggie's name may be made to the Tamaqua Area Animal Rescue, 227 Hunter St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -