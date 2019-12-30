|
|
Mrs. Margaret Butrie
Mrs. Margaret Butrie, 84, of Lansford, passed away on Sunday morning, Dec. 29, 2019, in her home. Her husband, Nicholas Butrie Jr., passed away on Friday in his home. They were married on June 19, 1954, at Camp Gordon, GA.
She worked most of her car-eer in the gar-ment industry and was also a waitress.
Born in Lansford on April 1, 1935, she was a daughter of the late George S. and Gizella J. (Bujnovsky) Kenderish.
She was a 1953 graduate of the former St. Ann's High School, Lansford.
Margaret was a devout Catholic. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, Lansford, and a former member of St. Katharine Drexel (St. Michael's) Catholic Church, Lansford, and was a member of the former Ladies Sodality of St. Michael's.
She enjoyed cooking ethnic foods, crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are a daughter, Regina, wife of LeRoy Kromer of Andreas; four sons, Nicholas, and his wife, Julie, of New Columbus, Timothy, and his wife, Kay, of Hellertown, Joseph, and his wife, Wendy, of Lansford, and Fr. Matthew-Peter, and his wife, Lisa of Grand Blanc, MI; 13 grandchildren, LeRoy II, Jennifer, Tim, Roxanne, Melissa, Kate, Lauren, Alex, Ashley, Adam, Monique, Taras and Stasia; 16 great-grandchildren; her caregivers, Debbie Kupres, John Zonca, Ann Ahner, Gail Weaver, Audrey Ansbach, Amanda Vannucci, Missy Butrie, Jennifer Kromer, Michelle Kromer, Josephine Smith, Spirit Lutheran Trust Hospice and All Care Hospice Care; and several cousins.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Margaret Butrie.
Service: Funeral Service for the couple will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in St. John the Baptist Byzantine Church, 104 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, with the Rev. Dr. Vasyl Chepelskyy officiating. Interment 9:30 a.m. Friday, Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Call 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home, 200 E. Bertsch St., Lansford. For more information or to extend online condolences, visit www.shawnclarkfh.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 30, 2019