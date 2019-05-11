Margaret C. Lusch

Margaret C. Lusch, 98, of Mahoning Valley and Beaver Run, passed away, Thursday, May 9, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Elmer S. Lusch, who passed away Oct. 8, 1990.

Born in Ashfield, Pa., on Friday, Dec. 17, 1920, she was a daughter of the late Alvin and Caroline (Wistz) Gunkel.

Prior to her

retirement, she was employed as a sewing machine operator for Bishop Mills, Weissport, Margaret was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mahoning Valley, where she volunteered her time with the kitchen staff for 10 years, and also the willing workers, the altar guild and the membership witness committee.

She was a former member of Beaver Run Rod & Gun Club, and the Mahoning Volunteer Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary. She volunteered her time with Meals On Wheels, the Mahoning Valley Ambulance Association, and the Bethany Church shoebox wrappers for children in need.

Surviving is a daughter, Catherine Sterling, of Florida, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, many great-

great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by sisters, Elsie Stettler, Martha Handwerk, Josephine Oswald, Julia Thurston, Anna Felker and brothers, Edward, Alvin Jr., Joseph, Frank and George Gunkel.

Services: Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton, with the Rev. John F. Hazle Jr. officiating. Call from 9:30-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment in Saint John's Cemetery, Mahoning Valley.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the church at 826 Mahoning Drive West, Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com. Published in Times News on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary