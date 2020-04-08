|
|
Margaret D. Henry
Margaret D. McCarroll Henry, 94, of Summit Hill passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital in Coaldale. She was the wife of the late Patrick E. McCarroll and the late Joseph Henry.
Born in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Ochran) Dubosky.
She was a graduate of the former Summit Hill High School and went on to graduate as a registered nurse from the St. Francis Nursing School in Jersey City, NJ, in the Cadet Nursing Corp.
Margaret worked at Doctors Hospital in New York City for several years, then for the former Coaldale State General Hospital and last worked at Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital in Lehighton.
She was a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the Rosary Group.
Margaret enjoyed volunteering her time with the Summit Hill Ambulance Corp., at the Carbon County Prison for Bible Study and at local Bloodmobiles. Margaret enjoyed gardening, painting, reading, and yoga. She was well known for her homemade poppy seed cake and nut rolls.
Surviving are sons, Patrick McCarroll, and his wife Martha, of Texas, Michael McCarroll of Summit Hill, John McCarroll, and his wife Michele, of Slatington, David McCarroll, and his wife Helen, of Mahoning Valley, and Joseph McCarroll of Summit Hill; daughters, Maureen McCullion, and her husband Francis, of Slatington, Jane Davies, and her fiancé Joe Dronetti, of Emmaus, and Christine Tobin, and her husband Brian, of New Ringgold; stepchildren, Joseph Henry, and his wife Jane, Joanne Trimpi, and her husband Richard, and Chris Henry; seven grandchildren and six stepgrandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and nine stepgreat-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Eugene; and daughter, Marianne; brothers, Michael Dubosky and Edward Dubosky.
Service: Funeral services will be held private due to the current public health regulations. A public Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later time.
Contributions, in her memory, may be made to St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 8, 2020