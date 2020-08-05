Margaret E. Strohl

Margaret "Molly" E. Strohl, 88, of Mahoning Valley, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Aug. 4, peacefully, with family by her side. She was the wife of the late George C. Strohl; and the companion of Anthony Cammaroto for the past 15 years.

Born in Lehighton, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Ruth (Henry) Eisenhower.

She worked in the garment industry for 35 years, beginning at the Hofford Silk Mill in the 1950s.

She graduated from the Allentown School of Cosmetology in 1992 and was a licensed cosmetologist for many years.

Molly most enjoyed spending time with her family every day. She enjoyed listening to her favorite "Irish Tenors" CDs, crocheting, sitting with Tony at Mauch Chunk Lake, swimming, swinging on her backyard swing, and watching her favorite TV shows, "Naked & Afraid," and "90 Day Fiance." She was famous for her marvelous beef roasts and her Black Midnight Cake.

Molly's high spirited bubbly personality and positive energy were contagious and brought pleasantry and humor into the lives of all. Molly was of the Christian faith and a firm believer in the after life in heaven.

She is survived by her two daughters, Stephanie, wife of Ernest Miller, of Lehighton, and Tami, wife of Wes Miller, of Northampton; a son, George C. Strohl Jr. of Lehighton; five grandchildren, Kimberly, wife of Jonathan Sterling, Misty, wife of Matthew Kershner, of Lehighton, Larry Weaver Jr., and his wife Allie, of Wind Gap, and Bobbi-Jo Strohl and George Strohl III of Lehighton, five great-

grandchildren, Lily, Lyla, Lancy, Jacob and Gauge Kershner; four sisters, Jean Litchauer, Charlotte Skrabak, Jeanette Strausberger and Linda Obert; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl; two brothers, Harry and Glenn Eisenhower; and a great-grandson, Noah Matthew Kershner.

Service: As per Molly's wishes, there will be a private celebration of life with her children and grandchildren. The family would like to express gratitude to all the staff and doctors at St. Luke's Lehighton for their dedication to providing the highest quality of care for the past five weeks. Donations in Molly's memory can be sent to Peaceable Kingdom, 1049 MacArthur Road, Whitehall, PA 18052; or the Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at

www.ovsakfh.





