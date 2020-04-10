|
|
Margaret F.
'Peggy' Hager
Margaret F. "Peggy" Hager, formerly of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the age of 104.
She was born and grew up in the Village of Hauto, Nesquehoning, and was a daughter of the late John and Anna (Koomar) Hager.
For 35 years of her life, she lived and worked in Lebanon, PA, as a domestic engineer (housekeeper) for her brother, the late Monsignor Joseph Hager. She always loved to cook, bake and give back to her church.
After Peggy's retirement, she returned home to Nesquehoning, spending the next 30 years with her loving brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews. Peggy loved sharing her time with family around holidays, preparing traditional holiday meals, passing the traditions on to everyone. Particularly close to Peggy were her sisters, Cecelia and Catherine, her nieces, Roberta and Diane, and her grandniece Michelle.
Margaret was a member of St. Joseph Church of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill, and was a former member of the former Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Nesquehoning. She was also a member of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association.
The last surviving member of her immediate family, she was also predeceased by five sisters, Catherine Bokrosh, Cecelia Hager, Agnes Soley, Mary Lucabaugh and Anna Jacobs; and four brothers, Msgr. Joseph, John Jr., Frank and Vincent.
Service: Funeral service will be private in accordance with the CDC precautions for the public concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. The family will hold a Celebration of life service to be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 W. Center St., Nesquehoning. Contributions in her name may be made to St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 118 N. Market St., Summit Hill, PA 18250. Online condolences can be offered at www.nalesnikfh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 10, 2020