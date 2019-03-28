|
|
Margaret Finney Vathis
Margaret Finney Vathis, 94, of Lehighton, passed away Wednesday, March 27, at St. Luke's Hospital Gnaden Huetten Campus surrounded by her loving family.
She was the widow of Thomas Vathis, who passed in 2004.
Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Edward Finney Sr. and Mary (Hager) Finney.
She was a past member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church of Jim Thorpe.
She had worked for over 30 years at the former Barson and Bishop Mill, Weissport, before retiring.
She loved doing yard work.
Maggie is survived by her brother, Edward Finney Jr., and his wife, Grace, of Lehighton; a niece and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister, Eleanor Focht, and a brother, James Finney.
Service: Graveside service at 11 a.m., Monday, April 1, at Evergreen Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Jim Thorpe.
The Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times News on Mar. 28, 2019