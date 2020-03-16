|
Margaret J. Arnold
Margaret J. Arnold, 83, of Lansford, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 12, at the Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Jersey City, N.J., she was a daughter of the late William and Rita (Brew) Arnold.
Living in this area most of her adult life, she worked for many years as a machine operator at local garment factories and then worked for several years at the Hometown Nursing Center prior to retiring.
Margaret was a Born Again Christian and was a member of Church on the Rock Church in Summit Hill. She was active in the Yoke Fellow Prison Ministry and was also an instructor in bible study at Hometown Nursing Center. She loved living in the mid-rise apartments in Lansford and enjoyed being with her neighbors.
Surviving are a daughter Rita Hydro, and husband Robert, of Jim Thorpe; sons, Robert, and wife Cheryl Romanchik, of Jim Thorpe, and Thomas Romanchik of Allentown; a brother, Eugene Arnold, and wife Luscha, of Barnegat, N.J.; a sister, Irene Barak of Keansburg, N.J.; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She was predeceased by a son, Davis Norris; a brother, Edward Arnold; and sisters, Pat De-lia and Sally Scott.
Services: will be held on Wednesday, March 18, at 11 a.m. in the Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 W. Center St., Nesquehoning. Interment will be private. A calling hour will be held from 10-11 a.m.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.nalesnikfh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 16, 2020