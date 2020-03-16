Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bruce A Nalesnik Funeral Home
57 W Center St
Nesquehoning, PA 18240
(570) 669-9898
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret J. Arnold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret J. Arnold Obituary
Margaret J. Arnold
Margaret J. Arnold, 83, of Lansford, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 12, at the Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Jersey City, N.J., she was a daughter of the late William and Rita (Brew) Arnold.
Living in this area most of her adult life, she worked for many years as a machine operator at local garment factories and then worked for several years at the Hometown Nursing Center prior to retiring.
Margaret was a Born Again Christian and was a member of Church on the Rock Church in Summit Hill. She was active in the Yoke Fellow Prison Ministry and was also an instructor in bible study at Hometown Nursing Center. She loved living in the mid-rise apartments in Lansford and enjoyed being with her neighbors.
Surviving are a daughter Rita Hydro, and husband Robert, of Jim Thorpe; sons, Robert, and wife Cheryl Romanchik, of Jim Thorpe, and Thomas Romanchik of Allentown; a brother, Eugene Arnold, and wife Luscha, of Barnegat, N.J.; a sister, Irene Barak of Keansburg, N.J.; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She was predeceased by a son, Davis Norris; a brother, Edward Arnold; and sisters, Pat De-lia and Sally Scott.
Services: will be held on Wednesday, March 18, at 11 a.m. in the Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 W. Center St., Nesquehoning. Interment will be private. A calling hour will be held from 10-11 a.m.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.nalesnikfh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -