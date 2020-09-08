1/
Margaret K. Kokinda
Margaret K. Kokinda
Margaret K. Kokinda, 93, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest Campus. She was the wife of the late John Kokinda, who passed away in 1993.
Born in Nesquehoning, she a daughter of the late George Krivak and the late Susan, wife of Stephen Mellon.
She was an inspector for Western Electric in Allentown, and also was a sewer, presser and shipper in many factories throughout the Panther Valley area.
She was a graduate of Nesquehoning High School Class of 1944. She was a member of St. John Russian Orthodox Church, Nesquehoning, where she was a past board member and a member of the church ACRY.
Margaret also loved to help out in all church functions throughout the year. She was the founder of the pork and sauerkraut dinner, which she started in her late husband's memory. She was also a member of the Carbon County Senior Citizens.
Surviving are a daughter, Anita L. Kokinda of Norristown; a son, John S. "Jack" of Coplay; grandsons, Jonathon S. and Jeffery T. Kokinda; a step-granddaughter, Victoria C. Pavidas; two great-grandsons; six step-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by sisters, Anna Goides and Mary Hascin; and half brothers, Joseph Scapura, John Scapura, Stephen Scapura and Michael Krivak.
Service: A funeral service will be held Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. John Russian Orthodox Church, 9 W. Railroad St., Nesquehoning, with Rev. Robert Teklinski officiating. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery, Nesquehoning. Call Thursday 10-11 a.m. in the church. All visitors are required to wear masks and follow all CDC regulations. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in her name to St. John Russian Orthodox Building Fund. The Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, Nesquehoning, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at
www.blazoskyfh.com.


Published in Times News on Sep. 8, 2020.
