Mrs. Margaret Kelly

Mrs. Margaret Kelly, 78, from Susquehanna, PA, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. She was the widow of Robert Kelly Sr.

She was a daugh-ter of the late Charles and Martha (Cook) Buffington.

Peggy is survived by her loving family: sons Rob Kelly of Susquehanna and Daniel & Tara Kelly of Shickshinny; three brothers, Richard Buffington, Charles and Linda Buffington and William and Sandra Buffington; three sisters, Patricia Onufry, Kathy and Larry Fox and Theresa Motika; four grandchildren, Tiara Kelly, Mryrissa and Mike Johnson and Ryan Kelly; two great-grandchildren, Madison and Austin; and many nieces and nephews.

Peggy went to Laurel Hill Academy, then raised her brothers and sisters after the death of her mother.

She worked at Philadelphia Sales, Binghamton, N.Y., later running her own daycare and taking care of many children. She then retired and moved back to Susquehanna from Lansford.

She loved talking about her friends she had there. She loved sitting on her front porch and waving to anyone passing, making friends of the young kids and adults. Peggy had a knack for conversation and enjoyed porch visits to the neighbors. After 107 days, she passed away with her family at her side; peacefully and so loved. She was our sunshine.

We'd like to thank all the staff at Wilson Hospital and Geisinger for all the love and care they gave her, and Dr. Ramanujan for all his dedication and love for his patients. And a very special thank you to Michelle Fox-Snyder, you've gone above and beyond, our hearts are grateful.

Service: The family will receive friends at Hennessey's Funeral Home, 747 Jackson Ave., Susquehanna, from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, June 4. Visitation will be limited to 25 people in the funeral home at a time and masks will be mandatory. There will be a private service to follow for the family.





