Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Margaret L. Klein

Margaret L. Klein Obituary
Margaret L. Klein
Margaret L. "Margie" Klein, 92, formerly of Orwigsburg Street, Tamaqua, died on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Orwigsburg. She was the wife of the late Thomas W. Klein Sr., who died in August 1979.
Born in Tamaqua on Aug. 8, 1926, Margaret was the daughter of the late Harold and Harriet (Jacquet) Price.
A 1944 graduate of Tamaqua High School, she was a nurse's aide who worked for the former Hamburg State School and Hospital.
Margaret was a founding member of the South Ward Playground Association and former member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tamaqua.
She is survived by a son, Thomas W. Klein Jr., and his wife Susan, of Still Creek; grandchildren, Thomas W. III, Stephanie and Ashley; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a brother, David Price and his wife, Sophie, of Tamaqua.
Margaret was also predeceased by a son, Stephen Klein in March of 1974; and a brother, Harold "Buddo" Price.
Services: Funeral service 11 a.m., Monday, April 22, at Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment at Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 10-11 a.m., Monday. Memorials in Margaret's name may be made to the Tamaqua Community Arts Center, 125 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 19, 2019
