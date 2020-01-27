|
|
Mrs. Margaret
M. Arner
Mrs. Margaret M. "Margie" Arner, 86, formerly of Lansford, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in the Hometown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Hometown. She was the widow of John V. Arner, who passed away on Jan. 20, 1999.
She worked for a local garment factory and then worked at the former Coaldale State General Hospital in the dietary and housekeeping department. She last worked for the Panther Valley School District in the cafeteria.
Born in Lansford, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Tomko) Chaballa. She was a 1951 graduate of Lansford High School.
The deceased was a member of the former St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, Lansford, and a current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill. She was also a member of the Panther Valley Golden Agers.
Surviving are two daughters, Cynthia, wife of John Baranovich of Nesquehoning, and Theresa, wife of Joseph Kociolek of Summit Hill; a daughter-in-law, Kathleen Arner of Nesquehoning; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, John; a great-granddaughter, Madison Arner; two brothers, Joseph and Bernard; and two sisters, Agnes Chaballa and Mary Harvan.
Service: Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Summit Hill. Call 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday in the church. Arrangements by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. Contributions in her name may be made to a . Online condolences can be offered at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 27, 2020