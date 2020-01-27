Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Arner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. Arner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret M. Arner Obituary
Mrs. Margaret
M. Arner
Mrs. Margaret M. "Margie" Arner, 86, formerly of Lansford, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in the Hometown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Hometown. She was the widow of John V. Arner, who passed away on Jan. 20, 1999.
She worked for a local garment factory and then worked at the former Coaldale State General Hospital in the dietary and housekeeping department. She last worked for the Panther Valley School District in the cafeteria.
Born in Lansford, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Tomko) Chaballa. She was a 1951 graduate of Lansford High School.
The deceased was a member of the former St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, Lansford, and a current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill. She was also a member of the Panther Valley Golden Agers.
Surviving are two daughters, Cynthia, wife of John Baranovich of Nesquehoning, and Theresa, wife of Joseph Kociolek of Summit Hill; a daughter-in-law, Kathleen Arner of Nesquehoning; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, John; a great-granddaughter, Madison Arner; two brothers, Joseph and Bernard; and two sisters, Agnes Chaballa and Mary Harvan.
Service: Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Summit Hill. Call 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday in the church. Arrangements by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. Contributions in her name may be made to a . Online condolences can be offered at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -