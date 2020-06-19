Margaret M. Hartman

Margaret M. "Micky" Hartman, 90, of Jim Thorpe, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton Campus. She was the wife of the late James A. "Flip" Hartman, who passed in 1999.

Born in Mauch Chunk, she was a daughter of the late Nathan L. Sr. And Dollie (Pry) Melber.

She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Sixth and North streets, Jim Thorpe.

Survivors: Sons, Jimmy of North Carolina, and Greg of Jim Thorpe; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; three brothers; two sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two brothers and one sister.

Services: will be held 11:30 a.m., Monday, June 22, at the Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. John Hassler officiating. Calling period 10:30-11:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Jim Thorpe.





