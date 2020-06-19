Margaret M. Hartman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret M. Hartman
Margaret M. "Micky" Hartman, 90, of Jim Thorpe, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton Campus. She was the wife of the late James A. "Flip" Hartman, who passed in 1999.
Born in Mauch Chunk, she was a daughter of the late Nathan L. Sr. And Dollie (Pry) Melber.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Sixth and North streets, Jim Thorpe.
Survivors: Sons, Jimmy of North Carolina, and Greg of Jim Thorpe; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; three brothers; two sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two brothers and one sister.
Services: will be held 11:30 a.m., Monday, June 22, at the Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. John Hassler officiating. Calling period 10:30-11:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Jim Thorpe.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved