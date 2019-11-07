|
|
Margaret M. Morris
Margaret M. Morris, beloved wife, loving mother, grandmother and sister, 86, of Pitt Street, Tamaqua, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at St. Luke's Bethlehem.
Born Friday, Jan. 13, 1933, in Mahanoy City, she was a daughter of the late John and Olga (Smigo) Kufrovich. Margaret was also predeceased by brother, Jack Kufrovich; and sister, Evelyn Perez. Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Frank D. Morris; son, Frank M. Morris, and his wife, Annette, of Tamaqua; daughters, Martha DiBuo, and her husband, Rick, of Barnesville, Olga Morris of Barnesville; brother, Arthur Kufrovich, and his wife, Sue; sisters, Olga Gombert of Lehighton, Kathy Sweeney, and her husband Leo, of Barnesville, Helene Heckman; grandchildren, Danielle and Alexandra; special niece Jean Perez and many more nieces and nephews.
Margaret worked for the former Atlas Powder Company, and in the Textile Industry retiring from J. E. Morgan Knitting.
She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church of New Philadelphia. Margaret enjoyed doing word search puzzles, working in her garden and the companionship of her animals.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Holy Cross Catholic Church, 99 Valley St., New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner to officiate.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. in church on Tuesday. Private interment.
Memorials in Margaret's name to: Tamaqua/ Carbon , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517; or Ruth Steinert S.P.C.A., 18 Wertz Drive, Pine Grove, PA 17963.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Online condolences or a fond memory of Margaret can be shared by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 7, 2019