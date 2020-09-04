Margaret Mary Dougherty
Margaret Mary "Meg" Dougherty, 76, on Sept. 2, 2020, Meg entered into God's loving arms after a lengthy battle with dementia and Parkinson's Disease at the Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was the loving wife of Eugene "Doc" Dougherty. They would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on Oct. 17.
She was born in Mauch Chunk on April 15, 1944, to the late Harry and Mabel (Shoup) Haupt and was a lifelong resident of Centre Avenue in Jim Thorpe.
She graduated from Immaculate Conception Catholic High in 1962, Empire Beauty School and Penn State University.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a dietary manager at Gnaden Huetten Hospital. Meg was also the owner of Meg's Beauty Salon and an employee at Snyder's Florist and KayJay Factory.
She was a master seamstress, loved crafts, and spending time with her family and friends.
She was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Jim Thorpe and an active member of the Red Hat Society.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her children, Annette, and husband Troy Brown, Kim, and husband Dennis Wittig, all of Jim Thorpe, David, and wife Shari Dougherty, of Colorado Springs, CO, and Shari, and husband Darvin Sensinger, of Nesquehoning; grandchildren, Daryl and Roxy Brown, Tyra and Matt Davey, Kara Dougherty and Rachel Wittig, great-grandchildren, Landry, Layla and Owen; sisters, Corrine "Kin" and Robert Martin of Springfield, MO, and Gail Solomon of Jim Thorpe; in-laws Susan Dougherty, Joanne Dougherty, Gwen and Raymond Moyer, Mary Hawk, Clyde and Sam Hill, Betsy and Chris Dawson; many nieces, nephews, and good friends.
She was predeceased by her sister Regina "Jean" Cooney, who passed away July 14, 2019; brothers-in-law, Robert and Billy Dougherty, Lewis Hawk, Bruce Solomon and Ed Cooney.
Services: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, in Immaculate Conception Church, 180 W,. Broadway, Jim Thorpe with Father James J. Ward officiating. Calling hours 9:30-11 a.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 North Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago IL 60601; or her church.
The Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements.