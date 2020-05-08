|
|
Margaret Mary
Hill, LPN
Margaret Mary Hill, 74, of Whitehall, formerly Lansford, passed away on Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020, at home.
Marg-aret was born in Potts-ville on Jan. 6, 1946.
She was the daughter of the late Mary (Smalley) and Melvin H. Morgan.
She was the companion of Stephen A. Mahala for over 27 years.
Margaret was a graduate of Tamaqua High School, Class of 1963. Later, she graduated from Schuylkill Technology Center, where she became a LPN.
She was of the Catholic faith. She was a former member of St. Michael's-Lansford and current member of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church-Whitehall.
Margaret worked as a seamstress for several local factories in her early years. Later, she worked as a LPN for Hometown Nursing Center and Fellowship Manor-Whitehall.
She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Margaret is survived by her longtime companion, Stephen A. Mahala, Whitehall; daughter, Lisa Fenstermaker, wife of Brent, Whitehall; son, Michael Hill, husband of Denise, Brockton; sister, Barbara Sotak, wife of George, Brockton; grandchildren, Hayley and Connor Fenstermaker; and niece, Amy (Sotak) Ryder, wife of Eric, Brockton.
Service: Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity, Whitehall, with Msgr. Daniel Yenushosky officiating. Private interment, St. Michael's-New Cemetery, Summit Hill. Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home, 200 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, is in charge of the arrangements. Con-tributions in her name may be made to Holy Trinity-Memorial Fund, 4102 S. Church St., Whitehall, PA 18052. For more information or to extend online condolences, visit www.shawnclarkfh.com.
Published in Times News on May 8, 2020